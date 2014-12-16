BET Names Stephen Hill Head of Programming

BET has tapped Stephen Hill to lead its entire programming division, the network said on Tuesday.

Hill, who already oversees the channel’s music programming and specials, will add BET’s original programming to his purview. As the head of programming, Hill will be responsible for all aspects of programming and direct programming and production across BET.

Hill oversaw such specials as the BET Awards, BET Honors, Black Girls Rock, The Hip Hop Awards and Celebration of Gospel, along with being among those who helped launch Real Husbands of Hollywood.

"I have worked with Stephen for over 15 years, and his passion for the BET Brand has been apparent from the very beginning. He has grown our music shows and specials into iconic and highly-rated programs beloved by our audience," said Debra Lee, chairman & CEO of BET Networks. "Over the past several years, he has expanded his role into scripted programming, launching our hit series ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood.' He is well-qualified and ready for this new challenge and I am excited to have him in this new role."

Hill fills the void left by former programming head Loretha Jones, who left earlier this year.