BET Names Co-Programming Chiefs

BET has named Loretha Jones and Stephen Hill co-presidents of programming. Jones will be responsible for original programming, news, development, acquisitions and planning, while Hill will oversee all music programming and specials for the network.

Jones comes to BET from MTV Films/ Paramount Pictures, where she had served as executive VP since July, 2007. Hill had served as executive VP of music programming and talent for BET before his promotion.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Loretha to the BET Networks family, and I’m so excited about Stephen’s promotion,” said Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks. “We’ve made great strides over the last few years with our original programming strategy, and this development is the next step in our evolution and in building on what we’ve already achieved.”