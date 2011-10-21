BET to Move Web Series to Linear Channel

BET will move its successful digital dramedy series 8 Days a Week from the web to the linear channel on Oct. 26.

The 10 episode, BET.com series, which stars rapper Justin "Irocc" Williams and Internet star Skye Townsend as part of a group of youths living life in the fast lane as they try to make it in Hollywood, will air on BET as a one-hour episode.

Network officials said the show, which ranks as BET.com's most viewed web series ever, could be picked up as a full-fledged if it performs well with viewers.

"We're thrilled to bring our hit web series 8 Days a Week from BET.com to BET," said Loretha Jones, president of original programming at BET Networks. "We think the younger members of our on air audience will connect with this storyline as it reflects the hopes and dreams of young people in the music and entertainment industry."