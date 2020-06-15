BET Awards on CBS For First Time

The BET Awards 2020 will air live across various ViacomCBS networks, including BET, BET Her and CBS for the first time, June 28. The event happens 8-11 p.m. ET/PT. Drake leads the pack with six nominations. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch have five nominations apiece.

The event marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change,” according to CBS.

Best female R&B/pop artist is between Beyonce, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, Lizzo and Summer Walker. Best male R&B/pop artist is between Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Jacquees, Khalid, The Weeknd and Usher.

Best album of the year is between Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Fever,” Beyonce’s “Homecoming: The Live Album”, H.E.R.’s “I Used to Know Her,” Dababy’s “Kirk” and Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”

Executive producers for the awards are Connie Orlando, executive VP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.