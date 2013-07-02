BET Awards Draws 7.7 Million Viewers

BET's annual BET Awards show drew 7.7 million viewers Sunday, finishing as the most watched show on cable for the week, according to Nielsen.

The event, which features performances by hip-hop artists 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar as well as R&B singers Ciara, Chris Brown and Miguel, topped the 7.4 million viewers garnered by last year's show and matched the audience for the 2011 BET Awards, according to Nielsen.

On the social media front, the BET Awards accounted for 51% of all social chatter across all of cable on Sunday, dominating Twitter with nearly ten million tweets, said the network.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.