'BET Awards 11' Draws 7.7 Million Viewers

Sunday's BET Awards 11 telecast drew 7.7 million viewers, the network announced Monday.

The awards show, which was dominated by R&B singer Chris Brown -- who won four awards including video of the year -- bested the 7.3 million viewers garnered by last year's telecast, according to Nielsen.

Also performing on the show were singers Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, and Mary J. Blige, as well as rap acts Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

Singer Patti LaBelle and comedian/actor/writer Steve Harvey were presented with special awards during the live event, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.