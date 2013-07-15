BET to Air Current Season Episodes of ABC's 'Scandal' in Season Three

BET Networks has acquired ABC Studios' Scandal, which became a social-media sensation in its second season.

BET will air the show's first and second seasons starting in August, leading into the show's third season premiere on ABC.

Come September, BET has the exclusive rights to air current episodes no earlier than eight days after its original broadcast on ABC. BET has also acquired the exclusive off-cable rights to the series starting fall 2014.

Scandal hit a series high with its season-two finale, with 9.1 million viewers tuning in. The show averages 2.8 million African-American viewers each week, making it top broadcast series among African Americans.

Scandal stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, a former communications director to the president of the United States and owner of a prominent crisis-management firm.

The series, produced by ABC Studios, also stars Columbus Short, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes and Bellamy Young. Shonda Rhimes created and executive produces the program, along with Betsy Beers and Mark Wilding.

The deal was negotiated for BET Networks by Barbara Zaneri, the network's executive VP, program strategy, scheduling and acquisitions.

