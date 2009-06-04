BET Acquires Cable Run Of ‘Wendy Williams Show’

BET Networks will air entertainment talk show The Wendy Williams Show when it debuts in national syndication next month. The show will premiere in more than 95% of the U.S. and on BET starting July 13.



The acquisition was announced Thursday by BET Executive Vice President of Programming Strategy, Scheduling, and Acquisitions, Barbara Zaneri and Debmar Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. Zaneri negotiated the deal for BET.



“After two solid quarters of growth at BET, we’re thrilled that The Wendy Williams Show will be joining our lineup in July to strengthen the network’s momentum,” Zaneri said.



The show, which ran as a six-week preview in key markets on Fox Television Stations last summer, will feature entertainment news, celebrity interviews, and commentary from Williams.