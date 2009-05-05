Best First Round NBA Playoff Ratings in Cable TV History

Game 7 of the epic first round battle between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, in what many are calling the greatest opening round series in the league’s history, was watched by 6.9 million total viewers on TNT. That audience total makes it the most-watched round one game in cable television history.



The final game, in which Boston defeated Chicago 109-99 to advance to the semifinals against the Orlando Magic, is the number 1 cable program to date in 2009 in the A25-54 and M25-54 demos.



Overall, TNT earned a 2.3 rating for 24 first round games, a 10% increase from last year. The network earned an increase of 11% in households from year-to-year (2.6 million compared to 2.3 million) and a 14% increase in total viewers (3.4 million compared to 2.9 million.