The Best and WorstOf Upfront Week

We won’t really know anything about the new slate of shows until the fall,

but this year’s upfront presentations had plenty of highs

and lows. If you couldn’t score a hot upfront ticket, here’s what you missed.

THE BEST

Rapping David Poltrack: With apologies to every single preview

of a new show, the best clip of the week

went to CBS, which put together a hysterical

piece featuring a rapping research chief David

Poltrack calling “bullshit” on some faulty numbers.

Making it even more special (besides the

fact Poltrack himself found out about it only

two days before the show) is that it was put

together by the late Ron Scalera.





Reilly Plays It Straight: Upfront presentations

are known for spin and fluff, but Fox entertainment chief

Kevin Reilly went the opposite direction onstage when talking

about American Idol. Instead, he came right out and said the show

was down in the ratings and maybe showing its age. The result:

instant credibility for everything Reilly said the rest of the day.

Amazing what just telling the truth does.

Jane Lynch: Unfortunately for Reilly, he wasn’t the only one being

brutally honest onstage that day. In full Sue Sylvester character

and to thunderous laughter, the Glee star unloaded on Reilly’s

physical attributes. The best line: “He has been coasting on those

shiny weatherman looks for too long.”

NBC’s Upfront: NBC is back. Well, its upfront is anyway. NBC’s

presentation made it feel like a network again, with a slate of clips that

at least look like they have a shot. NBC execs say quietly they want at

least one drama and one comedy to hit, but if they get just one or the

other, they’ll be back on the right track. And they’d better be; they are

spending about 40% more in development than last year. If this is

entertainment president Angela Bromstad’s one shot, so far so good.





Turner’s Party: After its upfront, Turner hosted a fancy luncheon

just for its talent, executives and the media at an upscale

restaurant. Giving the media that much access in a non-rushed

(except for Conan, who had to fly back to Chicago for a show that

night) and casual environment showed confidence and savvy as

Turner looks to cement its acquisition-happy buzz.

THE WORST

No Breakout Star: Last year, everyone left New York knowing

that Modern Family was going to be a smash hit. ABC went with

the gutsy move of playing the entire pilot, it absolutely killed at

Lincoln Center, and everyone was buzzing. But this year, while

there were plenty of solid-looking prospects, there definitely is not

one show that swept people collectively off their feet.

Late-Night Hosts: Usually the network late-night hosts bring

some much-needed yuks, but not this year. Jimmy Fallon took a

guitar onstage and promptly challenged Jay Leno’s White House

Correspondents’ dinner appearance as the biggest bomb by a latenight

host this year. And at ABC, Jimmy Kimmel fell far below his

regular slaying. He did get big laughs for a great Glee joke (saying

by putting it on after the Super Bowl, Fox is trying to set a new

record for most drunk guys saying “What the f**k is this?” all at

once). But other than that, he mostly fell flat while lazily going

after low-hanging fruit like NBC and Paula Abdul.

ESPN’s Upfront: ESPN’s surprisingly low-energy presentation

missed the mark and wasn’t up to the impressive sheer power of its

über-brand. After setting a high bar for itself in recent upfronts, this

year’s show just had too many people in suits painfully reading off a

TelePrompTer. Co-host Colin Cowherd was flat and lifeless, but the

bright spot was co-host Michelle Beadle, who looks like a rising star.

My Generation: ABC’s new drama had gotten great buzz coming

into the upfronts, and the network even tried to add to the

anticipation by holding back its

clip until later in the show. But it

wasn’t worth the wait, as the clip

was largely panned afterward.

The good news for ABC, however,

is that a drama not clipping well

isn’t the death sentence a bad

comedy clip is (because if you

can’t find 30 seconds of funny,

how will 22 minutes look?). Plus,

No Ordinary Family with Michael Chiklis looks like a big keeper.