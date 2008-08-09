Bernie Brillstein Dies at 77

Hollywood icon Bernie Brillstein died at the age of 77 Thursday night at a Los Angeles hospital from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, AP reported.

Brillstein was a Hollywood talent agent, manager, producer and studio head who worked his way up from starting in the mailroom of the William Morris talent agency in 1956 to guiding the careers of John Belushi and Muppets creator Jim Henson and being instrumental in bringing Saturday Night Live and The Sopranos to television.

Brillstein and Brad Grey founded management and production company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment in 1991, later renamed Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

He was also involved with TV shows including Hee Haw and Alf and feature films including Ghostbusters (executive producer), The Blues Brothers and Dangerous Liaisons.

Brillstein married several times, and he is survived by wife Carrie; sons Michael Brillstein, David Koskoff and Nick Koskoff; daughters Kate Brillstein and Leigh Brillstein; and grandson Alden.