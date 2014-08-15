Bernero Out as ‘State of Affairs’ Showrunner

Ed Bernero has departed forthcoming NBC drama State of Affairs, where he had been serving as showrunner and executive producer. A replacement showrunner has not yet been named, but production on the series is continuing.

Creative differences motivated Bernero’s departure from the series, which was created by Joe Carnahan, who also serves as an executive producer. Bernero and Carnahan appeared together in July, fielding questions alongside the show’s producers and stars at the TCA summer press tour.

“Ed came in, and I saw him do stuff in that writers’ room that in a million years I couldn’t have done—what he did in terms of taking 20 really talented people and focusing them and making these things very concise and break out the season,” Carnahan said at the time. “I just have never had that experience. So it was really impressive to see that and watch a real pro, a real seasoned guy come in and do it and a guy who’s not that old.”

According to a source, Bernero’s departure was not related to star Katherine Heigl, who fielded questions at press tour about her reputation for being difficult to work with—questions that Bernero attempted to step in and deflect. The actress and her mother, Nancy Heigl, are also executive producers on the show.

State of Affairs is scheduled to premiere Nov. 17. It is produced by Universal Televison.