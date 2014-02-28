BermanBraun Rebrands and Reorganizes

Media and tech company BermanBraun announced changes to its name and its organizational structure Friday.

The company, to be known going forward as Whalerock Industries, has combined its film and television divisions into one unit to be headed by president Andrew Mittman, who had been the company’s film chief since 2009. Whalerock has also promoted Jenna Glazier to senior VP of television and film.

Television president Gene Stein will be leaving the company.

Company founder and owner Lloyd Braun indicated that the move to consolidate television and film aligns the company with the recent trajectory of the entertainment industry.

“This reorganization reflects our approach to development throughout the company,” said Braun. “The traditional lines between media are increasingly blurred—particularly in film and television. Our executives will work the same way—evaluating material, developing relationships and understanding business models across the media landscape.”

The rebranding and reorganization comes one month after cofounder Gail Berman announced that she would leave the company to pursue other undisclosed career opportunities.