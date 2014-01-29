Gail Berman Departs BermanBraun

Gail Berman, co-owner and founding partner, announced Wednesday that she is leaving BermanBraun, the media company she founded in 2007 with Lloyd Braun, co-owner and founding partner.

“When Lloyd and I founded BermanBraun, we wanted to create a different kind of entertainment company—one that consisted of both TV and film divisions but also one that established a thriving digital division encompassing content and technology,” Berman said. “It has been exciting to take my years of experience and leadership in all areas of content and apply them to this endeavor. I take great pride in the company’s amazing achievements over the past seven years. It has been my pleasure to work alongside Lloyd and our incredibly talented team at BermanBraun, and I wish them continued success going forward. There are several unique opportunities I am considering and intend to make an announcement about my decision very soon.”

Berman was president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting from 2000 until 2005, when she left to become president of Paramount Pictures. Prior to her time at Fox, she was president of Regency Television.

“I am very proud of the business we have built over these past seven years,” Braun said. “My partnership with Gail has been a wonderful experience, professionally and personally. I know that everyone at our company joins me in wishing Gail much happiness and continued success.”