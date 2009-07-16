Berman Out at WVEC

WVEC Norfolk President/General Manager Jim Berman is departing the station at the end of the week, reports the Daily Press newspaper. WVEC is a Belo-owned ABC affiliate in the #43 DMA.

"We've been having some conversations about the future, and the company wanted to make some changes," Berman told the Daily Press. A replacement has not been named.

Berman was not available for comment at presstime.

WVEC has had its challenges of late, trying to do battle with LIN's leading WAVY and slipping to #3 in late news in May, behind Local TV's WTKR.