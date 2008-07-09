Berman Named GM at WVEC

Jim Berman was named president and general manager at Belo ABC affiliate WVEC Hampton/Norfolk, Va.

He starts Aug. 4 and will report to Belo senior vice president Kathy Clements.

Berman was most recently VP/GM at Newport Television duopoly WHP and WLYH Harrisburg, Pa., a CBS/The CW combo.

"Jim has delivered remarkable results throughout his career, most recently at WHP and WLYH," Clements said. "We are confident that Jim will continue WVEC's longstanding success in the Hampton/Norfolk market."