‘Berlin Station’ Comes to an End on Epix

Epix drama Berlin Station will not go beyond three seasons, the network has confirmed. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Richard Armitage is the star.

Jason Horwitch was showrunner for season three, which began in December and wrapped in February. Olen Steinhauer created the show, and executive produces it as well. The cast includes Armitage as Daniel Miller, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Michelle Forbes as Valerie Edwards, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch and Ashley Judd as BB Yates.

Epix is part of MGM.