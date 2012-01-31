'Bering Sea Gold' Gives Discovery Channel Best-Ever Premiere

The premiere of Discovery Channel's Bering Sea Gold on Friday, Jan. 27 was the highest-rated series

premiere in network history, according to Nielsen live plus same-day data.

The 10 p.m. episode was watched by 3.66 million total

viewers and delivered a 2.43 household rating and 1.94 rating with adults

25-54, both highs for a Discovery Channel premiere.

Bering Sea Gold's

ratings success was driven by its 9 p.m. lead-in Gold Rush, which averaged 4.24 million total viewers.