'Bering Sea Gold' Gives Discovery Channel Best-Ever Premiere
The premiere of Discovery Channel's Bering Sea Gold on Friday, Jan. 27 was the highest-rated series
premiere in network history, according to Nielsen live plus same-day data.
The 10 p.m. episode was watched by 3.66 million total
viewers and delivered a 2.43 household rating and 1.94 rating with adults
25-54, both highs for a Discovery Channel premiere.
Bering Sea Gold's
ratings success was driven by its 9 p.m. lead-in Gold Rush, which averaged 4.24 million total viewers.
