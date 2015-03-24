Bergman, Miller, Norville, Yaccarino to Headline New 'Women of New York' Feature

B&C’s 5th annual Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York event on April 21 will feature a new segment called “Five Minutes With…” during which select attendees will have the chance to connect one-on-one with past Women of New York speakers.

Women of New York alumni set to participate include Bright House Networks President Nomi Bergman, CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller, Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville, and NBCUniversal chairman of ad sales and client partnerships Linda Yaccarino.

“Five Minutes” is set to run during the first portion of the cocktail hour, from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Registered attendees can request their own “Five Minutes With…” Bergman, Miller, Norville and Yaccarino by sending an email with the attendee's name and title/company, the name(s) of the speaker(s) they want to chat with and why to 5MinsWONY@nbmedia.com. B&C will notify attendees to schedule their “Five Minutes" if they have been selected.

Women of New York is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of the TV, media and entertainment business and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information about Women of New York and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.