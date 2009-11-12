BendBroadband Reaches Agreement to Carry NFL Network

Cable operator BendBroadband has reached an agreement to carry the NFL Network in time for tonight's (Nov. 12) first Thursday night game (Bears vs. 49ers).

The Bend, Ore.-based company will carry the network on its preferred package in standard definition high-definition.

It will also carry NFL RedZone on HD Plus. That is the channel that provides scoring opportunities from all NFL Sunday afternoon games. The NFL already provides full coverage from all those Sunday contests to DirecTV subscribers via its exclusive Sunday Ticket package.

Also part of the agreement is access to NFL On Demand, which includes game highlights and other programming.