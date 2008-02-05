Ben Silverman to Receive Honorary Rose

NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios co-chairman Ben Silverman was selected as the recipient of this year’s Honorary Rose to be presented at the upcoming 48th Rose d'Or Festival in Switzerland.

The award is given to an individual who has made a significant impact on the television industry and will be presented at a gala dinner and award ceremony May 6.

Past Honorary Rose recipients have included Ricky Gervais, Monty Python and Benny Hill.

The festival will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland, May 2-6. Rose d’Or Awards are given to winners in categories including comedy, sitcom, drama, entertainment, reality, game show, arts documentary and performing arts. There are also awards for best overall show and best overall performer.

Silverman will be honored Tuesday night at a cocktail reception in Los Angeles at the residence of the Consul General of Switzerland.