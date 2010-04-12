Ben Silverman, America Ferrera Creating Telenovela For MTV

Ben Silverman is partnering with Ugly Betty star

America Ferrera, In The Heights author Quiara

Alegria Hudes, Objective Entertainment and Procter & Gamble Productions to

develop a new telenovela for MTV, Pedro & Maria.

Silverman will be producing the

series through his production company Electus, with Ferrera producing through

her company Take Fountain. Hudes will write the script and executive produce

the show.

Electus will own all international

distribution rights for the series, with Silverman having created the concept.

The show will be a bilingual

modern retelling of Romeo & Juliet, with a number of interactive

features, including giving viewers the ability to choose on the direction of

characters and storylines. Viewers will be able to use Facebook, Twitter and

other social media to vote on what the characters should do and what the

outcome of certain actions should be.

"World class marketers, content creators and top

producers are beginning to recognize that their individual success relies

heavily on their ability to join forces to create content platforms that are

both engaging and entertaining, while over delivering a compelling message for

their audience," said Ben

Silverman, CEO of Electus, In a statement. "America Ferrera, MTV

and P&G are leading this charge alongside us with a groundbreaking new

interactive platform that allows us to tap into this growing and important

demographic."

"Pedro & Maria comes to us from a trifecta

of talent in Ben, America and Quiara, who

collectively will bring this youthful, contemporary Latino romantic story to

life," said David Janollari executive VP, scripted development, MTV. "The added

collaboration with Proctor and Gamble makes this a unique project that

perfectly complements our scripted slate and the overall creative diversity at

MTV. The Latino population is an under-represented and under-served segment of

the audience and I am excited to help bring this relevant show to MTV."

Silverman has worked with Ferrera

before, with his former production company Reveille responsible for importing Ugly

Betty into the U.S.