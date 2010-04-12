Ben Silverman, America Ferrera Creating Telenovela For MTV
By Alex Weprin
Ben Silverman is partnering with Ugly Betty star
America Ferrera, In The Heights author Quiara
Alegria Hudes, Objective Entertainment and Procter & Gamble Productions to
develop a new telenovela for MTV, Pedro & Maria.
Silverman will be producing the
series through his production company Electus, with Ferrera producing through
her company Take Fountain. Hudes will write the script and executive produce
the show.
Electus will own all international
distribution rights for the series, with Silverman having created the concept.
The show will be a bilingual
modern retelling of Romeo & Juliet, with a number of interactive
features, including giving viewers the ability to choose on the direction of
characters and storylines. Viewers will be able to use Facebook, Twitter and
other social media to vote on what the characters should do and what the
outcome of certain actions should be.
"World class marketers, content creators and top
producers are beginning to recognize that their individual success relies
heavily on their ability to join forces to create content platforms that are
both engaging and entertaining, while over delivering a compelling message for
their audience," said Ben
Silverman, CEO of Electus, In a statement. "America Ferrera, MTV
and P&G are leading this charge alongside us with a groundbreaking new
interactive platform that allows us to tap into this growing and important
demographic."
"Pedro & Maria comes to us from a trifecta
of talent in Ben, America and Quiara, who
collectively will bring this youthful, contemporary Latino romantic story to
life," said David Janollari executive VP, scripted development, MTV. "The added
collaboration with Proctor and Gamble makes this a unique project that
perfectly complements our scripted slate and the overall creative diversity at
MTV. The Latino population is an under-represented and under-served segment of
the audience and I am excited to help bring this relevant show to MTV."
Silverman has worked with Ferrera
before, with his former production company Reveille responsible for importing Ugly
Betty into the U.S.
