Ben Sherwood Named ABC News President

ABC has tapped former Good Morning America executive

producer Ben Sherwood as president of ABC News. Sherwood takes the role

previously held by the ousted David Westin.

Sherwood will report directly to ABC television chief Anne

Sweeney.

"Ben combines an intimate knowledge and success in the

news business with a creative flair and entrepreneurial spirit that are

second-to-none," Sweeney said in a press release announcing the move. "While at

ABC News, he delivered GMA's two most successful seasons in history, and guided

prize-winning coverage of some of the biggest stories of the day. Since then,

he's become a best-selling author whose work has been adapted into feature

films, and a digital media entrepreneur. This success, combined with a keen

intellect and a truly gracious and generous spirit, make Ben the ideal person to

lead our News efforts into the future."

Sherwood offers a rich and varied journalism background. The Harvard grad's career started with a student internship at the public broadcaster KCET Los Angeles. He joined ABC News in 1989, working on PrimeTime Live with hosts Diane Sawyer and Sam Donaldson.

In 1997, he joined NBC's Nightly News with Tom Brokaw as broadcast producer. He returned to ABC News in 2004 as executive producer of Good Morning America.

"It's a great honor and privilege to be asked to lead this amazing news organization," said Sherwood. "For more than 20 years, I've known firsthand of the passion, excellence and integrity of the people who work for ABC News. I am thrilled to be coming back home, and look forward to harnessing our innovation and creativity to build on our great history of success."

Sherwood is an accomplished writer as well. His journalism and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, and he's published a number of novels. One, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud, was recently adapted into a feature film.

In January 2009, he founded TheSurvivorsClub.org, an "online resource center and support network for people surviving and thriving" in the face of adversity, according to ABC press materials.

In his new role, Sherwood will be responsible for "all editorial, programming and digital aspects of our global news business," said ABC in a statement, "encompassing all ABC News programs on the ABC Television Network, ABC News Radio, ABC News.com and ABC News NOW."