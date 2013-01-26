'Ben and Kate' Shuts Down Production

Production on Fox's struggling freshman comedy Ben and Kate was shut down Friday, just two days after the network pulled it from its schedule.

At the time, Fox said Ben and Kate, which has aired 13 episodes of a 19-episode order, would return to the schedule at a later date. Starting Jan. 29, Raising Hope will air originals from 8-9 p.m. through February sweeps (except for Feb. 19, when a repeat New Girl will air at 8:30 p.m.). Hell's Kitchen will move to Tuesdays with its season 11 premiere on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Despite critical praise, Ben and Kate was Fox's worst performer of its struggling Tuesday comedy block, averaging a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and just 2.6 million total viewers for its most recent episode.