‘Below Deck’ Begins on Bravo Oct. 7

Below Deck starts season seven on Bravo Oct. 7. The unscripted show looks at life aboard a yacht called Valor, which is headed to Thailand this season.

Returning to the series are Captain Lee, Kate Chastain and Ashton Pienaar. New crew members include chef Kevin Dobson, second stew Simone Mashile, third stew Courtney Skippon and deckhand Abbi Murphy.

The season sees Pienaar struggle to keep his emotions in check after the crew gets an unexpected surprise, Dobson causes some issues with his high standards and strict rules in the kitchen, and Abbi’s inability to do her job making extra work for her fellow deckhands.

“With one demanding charter group after another, the crew is tasked with entertaining playboys and party girls this season; but after a shocking departure, the teams must band together to welcome back a crew member from seasons past,” said Bravo.

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and Lauren Simms the executive producers.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal Cable.