‘Below Deck’ Back on Bravo Oct. 2

Season six of unscripted series Below Deck, about the crew on a luxury yacht, starts up on Bravo Oct. 2. In Bravo’s words, “The Stud of the Sea, Captain Lee, and his most trusted chief stewardess, Kate Chastain, are back for another season of above-deck demands and below-deck drama.”

This season, Captain Lee brings his vessel M/Y Seanna to Tahiti. Stewardess Kate’s “interior team” includes formally trained butler Josiah, whom Kate bonds with, which leaves some staffers feeling left out. Chef Adrien turns up the heat in the kitchen with his creative cuisine, but when his diva reputation surfaces, he clashes with Kate.

Also in the cast are Rhylee, a former Alaskan fishing boat captain learning the ropes of being a deckhand, and bosun Chandler, whose father was a yacht captain.

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds, with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and Lauren Simms the executive producers.