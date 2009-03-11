Belo Trims Workforce, Salaries

Belo Corp. announced several cost-saving measures aimed at knocking 10% off the broadcaster's 2009 operating expenses. Belo is suspending matching contributions to employees' 401(k) funds, and mandating a 5% salary reduction for employees who are part of the company's "management compensation programs."

Belo Corp. is also eliminating 150 positions. The measures become effective in mid-April.

"As a result of these actions, and other measures previously implemented, we expect 2009 cash operating expenses to be approximately 10 percent lower than 2008, excluding severance costs," said Belo President/CEO Dunia A. Shive.