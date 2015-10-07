Bellamy Named President of Kodak Entertainment Arm

Steve Bellamy, who launched cable networks including Tennis Channel, The Ski Channel and The Surf Channel, has been named president of motion picture and entertainment at Kodak.

Bellamy has been CEO of Action Sport Networks and will remain chairman there. At Kodak, Bellamy will be responsible for growing Kodak’s relationship with creative and business leaders in the entertainment industry.

Bellamy wll report to Steven Overman, president of Kodak’s consumer and film division and work with Andrew Evenski, president and general manager for entertainment and commercial film.

“Film is a vital part of Kodak’s culture and we are pleased to welcome Steve on board to help us grow this business,” said Evenski. “Steve’s hands-on experience in the entertainment industry will help us to create new opportunities for motion picture film.”