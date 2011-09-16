Belichick Doc Scores for NFL Network

According to the NFL Network, it's airing Thursday night of part one of A Football Life: Bill Belichick, was the most-watched documentary in the network's eight years on the air.

Not surprisingly, the New England Patriots coach drew hometown interest. According to NFL net, average viewing to the show put it second in Boston and atop all broadcast networks and beaten only by another sports icon, coverage of the Red Sox.

So, how many docs did Belichick beat out on his way to the Super Bowl ring of NFL Net doc audience? "NFL Network has aired done more than 100 documentaries in our history [since Nov. 3, 2003]," said spokesman Dennis Johnson.

The doc springs from Belichick's agreement to be wired for sound for the entire 2009 season, the Patriot's 50th anniversary. The two-parter is the first installment of NFL Net's A Football Life documentary series.

Part two is slated for Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.