Bela Bajaria, Adam Berkowitz Named HRTS Officers

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) named officers to president, VP, secretary and treasurer posts as well as expanded the Board of Directors, the organization announced during the State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday.

Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television was appointed president; Adam Berkowitz, cohead of television, CAA was named VP; Ian Moffitt, head of premium content, Machinima was selected as secretary; and Martha Henderson, executive VP of entertainment at City Naitonal Bank was chosen to serve as treasurer.

HRTS also added five members to its Board of Directors: Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming; Beth Roberts, executive VP of business operations at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group and COO, Universal Cable Productions; Philip D. Segal, CEO and executive producer at Original Productions; Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz; and Scott Hervey, shareholder, Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation.

"HRTS has always been privileged to have amazing volunteer leaders committed to the ongoing success of our organization," said Dave Ferrara, HRTS executive director. "I look forward to working closely with Bela, Adam, Ian, Martha and rest of our board to insure that HRTS continues to provide our industry’s premier information and networking forum."