Being Upfront About Their Chances

ABC: LAUGHING AGAIN

THE SITUATION: After years of searching for its funny bone, ABC

this season has taken baby steps toward renewing its comedic

identity, a once-storied brand that included iconic hits Roseanne and

Home Improvement. Wednesday-night sitcoms The Middle, Modern

Family and Cougar Town are a good start. Hank was DOA. But so far,

Modern Family, which has the quality and ratings momentum to be

a long-term franchise, is really the only program of the three that has

found its legs. The Middle and Cougar Town are averaging 2.2 and

3.1, respectively, so far this season. And those numbers are not quite

long-term-hit-worthy. A fourth comedy is essential to fill out the

Wednesday lineup. A second two-hour comedy block is beyond ambitious.

But a couple more would do wonders for ABC’s heretofore

dismal repeatability potential, a major conundrum for the network.

WHAT’S WORKING:A rejuvenated Dancing With the Stars, and

the surprisingly still popular Bachelor and Bachelorette, have been

clutch. But ABC is also weathering aging drama hits and a future

without Lost. To be sure, Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives

are a couple of old gals that would be more than welcome at

competing nets. But their use-by date is getting closer. The 10 p.m.

crime drama Castle, another middling performer, has nevertheless

given ABC at long last a procedural. (Castle was probably buoyed by

increased sampling during NBC’s Leno-in-primetime period.)





WHAT’S NEEDED: ABC needs to keep rebuilding comedy while

also re-stocking the drama shelves with a combination of sweet-spot

soapy dramedy, a la Desperate, and another reliable procedural.







CBS: STEADY AS EVER

THE SITUATION:CBS’ dilemma is shelf space. And wouldn’t its

competitors love to have that particular cross to bear.

WHAT’S WORKING:The network’s crime wave snowballed this

season with two successful drama launches, NCIS: Los Angeles and

The Good Wife, plus the incredible momentum of NCIS, which hit a

high-ratings mark in its seventh season. Meanwhile, sophomore hit

The Mentalist continues to post strong numbers. The network’s CSI

franchise is aging but stable for now, while a couple of B-list procedurals,

including Numbers, have been consigned to the scrap heap.

Launching procedural franchises is what CBS has done best. And

another one would put the network well beyond its competitors.

CBS’ Monday-night sitcoms are solid and have turned out lucrative

back-end deals for their studios. (Big Bang Theory is being pitched to

syndication buyers now and could go for as much as $4 million an

episode, including cable.)





WHAT’S NEEDED:The Wednesday-night sitcom block is populated

by middling performers Accidentally on Purpose, Old Christine

and Gary Unmarried. Yes, comedy can take time to jell, but CBS is

looking for another Two and a Half Men, not another Accidentally on

Purpose. And the sooner, the better. After all, how long is the perennially

personally challenged Charlie Sheen going to continue to do

Two and a Half Men?

THE CW: A NICE NICHE NETWORK

THE SITUATION: The CW seems to have found its niche—an

oxymoronic concept for a broadcast network, except if you’re The

CW, apparently. With Gossip Girl, 90210, Vampire Diaries and the reliably

puerile America’s Next Top Model, The CW has created a niche

channel for young women who consume the network’s content

across platforms.

WHAT’S WORKING: The network has embraced its sweet spot,

jettisoning incongruous programs like broad family comedies and

wrestling in favor of a schedule chock-a-block with melodramas

populated by the young, beautiful and unscrupulous. (In fact, The CW

put zero comedies in development this year.)





WHAT’S NEEDED: The CW could use a new reality hit to bolster

Top Model, which will eventually start to develop crow’s feet.

There are multiple candidates in the wings, including weight-loss

and dance competition shows. The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural,

Smallville, Gossip Girl and 90210 are all coming back next season. If

The CW can turn one or two new dramas into cult hits, it may have

to rethink its niche status.

FOX: ANOTHER RUN AT COMEDY

THE SITUATION: Fox can still boast the juggernaut status of

American Idol and one of this season’s new hits in Glee, though

the musical dramedy is not (yet) the monster hit some Fox executives

are hoping for. But the network is confronting the end of the

Simon Cowell era on Idol. And although Cowell will be on Fox in a

new version of his U.K. hit X Factor, his exit will irreparably change

the chemistry on Idol, which has seen modest ratings erosion over

the last several seasons. And there is no guarantee that two singing

competition shows can peacefully co-exist on the network.

Fox is also losing Mr. January, Jack Bauer, as 24 is coming to an end.

The show, along with Idol, has been a linchpin of Fox’s midseason

slate for nearly a decade.

WHAT’S WORKING: Dramas House, Bones and Fringe are holding

steady, and while everyone has ideas to “fix” Idol, it’s still the biggest

game in town.





WHAT’S NEEDED: Fox has thrown its development dollars at

comedy. The network that was launched on the subversive comedy

of Married With Children and The Simpsons has struggled lately to

keep anything but its animated comedies alive. Sons of Tucson and

Brothers can fairly be described as bombs. And ‘Til Death has come

to the end of its mirthless life after a handful of seasons. The Simpsons

has been doing the heavy lifting on Sundays for 20 years and

counting; it’s time Homer and company got a little more help. And,

like every year, a Yankees-Cubs World Series wouldn’t hurt, though

in 2010, like every year, only half of that equation is realistic.

NBC: SPENDING ITS WAY BACK?

THE SITUATION: NBC executives are spending their way out of a slump, upping

the development budget by 30% year-to-year in the wake of the aborted Lenoto-

primetime gambit. They’ve already given green lights to multiple big-ticket

items including the J.J. Abrams drama Undercovers (cost of pilot: $10 million), Jerry

Bruckheimer’s Chase and The Event, an ambitious drama thriller with a big (read:

expensive) cast.

NBC is also bringing back Law & Order: SVU and adding another spinoff, Law &

Order: Los Angeles.

The network has in addition renewed freshman series Parenthood (executive-

produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer), which is the kind of soft,

expensive drama that has virtually no aftermarket. But these days, NBC needs

the high-class eyeballs. So, the pressure is on, both from a ratings and dollars

standpoint.





WHAT’S WORKING: NBC’s comedy performance remains stronger in the Zeitgeist

than on the Nielsen charts. But as long as Steve Carrell’s terminally unseemly

Michael Scott stays in Scranton (a question as of late) and Tina Fey can keep Alec

Baldwin on the payroll—and the straight and narrow—neither The Office nor

30 Rock is going anywhere. Community is multiple ratings points away from hit

status, but together with the improving Parks and Recreation, it’s enough to make

a stable Thursday comedy block.





WHAT’S NEEDED: NBC just needs one big breakout hit to get everyone off its

back, period. Especially with Comcast honchos scrutinizing the performance of

every single NBC executive as we speak.