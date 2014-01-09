'Being Mary Jane' Sets Original Series Debut Marks For BET

BET said the Jan. 7 premiere of its first original scripted drama series, Being Mary Jane, drew 3.3 million total viewers to its premiere and another 1.8 million viewers to an 11 p.m. replay.

Citing live plus same day Nielsen figures, Viacom-owned BET said the Gabrielle Union vehicle was the top original series debut on all cable networks in the 2013-14 season among adults 18-49 and women 18-49.

On social media, the hashtag #BEINGMARYJANE trended No. 1 in the United States and worldwide during the Tuesday night premiere telecast (source: Trendinalia).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.