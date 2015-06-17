BeIN Sports Scores With Mexico-Chile Match

Coverage in English and Spanish of the 2015 Copa America tournament in Chile by beIN Sports delivered winning results from a tied contest on Monday.

The 3-3 match between Mexico and Chile's national teams averaged nearly 1.5 million viewers across the two networks, which have exclusive rights to the South American international soccer tournament, the programmer said, citing Nielsen live plus same day figures. The results broke down to 1,056,287 viewers on beIN Sports en Español, one of the highest-rated telecasts in the channel’s history, and 422,318 viewers on beIN Sports, the English-language channel.

Collectively, the two contests that have featured the Mexican national team (the first was on June 12 vs. Bolivia) have netted close to 2.5 million viewers across the two beIN Sports outlets.

