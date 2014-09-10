Beggs, Berman, Landgraf, Savitt and Silbermann Set for HRTS Luncheon

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society announced Wednesday its annual State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon will take place Sept. 24 at the Beverly Hilton.

Kevin Beggs, chairman, Lionsgate Television Group; Gail Berman, chairman and CEO, The Jackal Group; John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions; Kathy Savitt, CMO and head of media, Yahoo; and Chris Silbermann, founding partner, ICM Partners, are confirmed as panelists.

Former B&C editor-in-chief and current principal at Selhurst Media Ventures Ben Grossman will moderate the panel.

“Our annual State of the Industry luncheon will gather some of the most prominent industry leaders, each with a very distinctive and successful career, to provide our attendees and live stream audience with one-of-a-kind insight into the current and future state of our business,” said Bela Bajaria, HRTS president and executive VP, Universal Television. “We are honored and delighted to convene this group of respected leaders that represent so many facets of the industry through their personal experiences and achievements, and we look forward to a very informative discussion on the future challenges and opportunities.”

The private reception opens at 11:30 a.m., with the lunch and panel beginning at 12:10 p.m. Digital Rapids and Limelight Networks will present a live stream of the panel.