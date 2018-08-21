Genius Brands Raises $4.5M Before ‘Rangers’ Launch

Kids’ programmer Genius Brands International said it raised $4.5 million in a financing round led by Robert Wolf of 32 Ventures.

Genius Brands’ pre-school property Rainbow Rangers is set to appear on Viacom’s Nick Jr. on Nov. 5. That will be followed next spring by the rollout of consumer products including toys manufactured by Mattel.

“Our Rainbow Rangers property is poised to become a widely recognized and beloved kids’ brand,” said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO, Genius Brands.

Genius Brands is listed on NASDAQ, which will host a Rainbow Rangers launch event in Times Square on Nov. 5.

“Genius Brands is entering a powerful growth phase as a leader in the children’s entertainment space,” said Robert Wolf of 32 Ventures. “They’re equipped with some of the most unique new entertainment brands for kids and have built a global distribution system that reaches children across their platform of choice.”

Rainbow Rangers features seven 9-year-old girls who serve as the Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources and the natural beauty of the world.

Genius Brands is headquartered in Beverly Hills. Its content portfolio includes Llama Llama, now streaming on Netflix, Baby Genius, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club.

The company launched the Genius Brands Network – comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, as well as a Kid Genius Cartoons Plus subscription channel on Amazon Prime. The channels are available in approximately 80 million U.S. households via a variety of distribution platforms, such as over-the-top, set top box, internet and mobile.