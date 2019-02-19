Beeswax Gets Programmatic Technology on Operative

Programmatic buying platform Beeswax expanded into the traditional television segment by getting integrated into Operative’s ad management platform.

The deal enables traditional media companies with streamed content to bundle their ad inventory via Beeswax’s Bidder-as-Service technology and Operative’s order management systems.

The move is the latest in a series of alliances being formed to meet the demands of advertisers who want to buy across linear and digital video using comparable data and metrics in transactions that resemble TV or in a single transaction.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Beeswax, as it enables our traditional media customers to evolve and adapt to the ever-expanding media landscape,” says Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative. “The reduced complexity of using programmatic technology to automate the booking and execution of media buys across premium digital video inventory and addressable traditional media empowers sales teams to significantly grow their efficiency, ultimately allowing them to operate at scale and drive greater business impact.”

Audiences are shifting to streaming and connected devices.Media companies are looking to meeting that demand and monetize it by selling those viewers to advertisers. Advertisers covet streaming viewers because they often younger, more engaged and with digital delivery ads can be more precisely targeted or even directly addressed to individual households.

“Our platform was intentionally built to be as flexible as possible. It allows companies to evolve with the landscape, enabling both technical and data integrations to be implemented in short order,” says Ari Paparo, Beeswax’s CEO. “Programmatic continues to grow at incredible scale in all channels, and the typical one-size-fits-all DSPs have a hard time meeting the demands and requirements of the unique needs of diversified business use-cases across multiple channels.”

Beeswax says its Bidder-as-a-Service platform has been adopted by over 70 ad tech companies and marketers.

It recently announced raising $15 in Series-B funding, made deal with Tru-Optik, SpotX, and Telaria.