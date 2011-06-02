Beck's Last Day at FNC is June 30

Glenn Beck's last day at Fox News Channel will be June 30, a

source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

The source tells B&C that June 30 was always the planned date for

Beck's departure, and that the recent ratings of Beck's Fox News program were

not a factor in the timing.

The May ratings for Beck's show dipped 17% in total viewers

and 33% in adults 25-54 compared to May 2010, but his was still the

third-highest rated program in cable news, behind only Fox News' The O'Reilly

Factor and Hannity, which air in primetime (Beck's show airs at 5 p.m.).

At the time Beck's exit from the channel was announced,

it was said he would continue to develop projects for FNC, but no details on

those are being made available at this time.

Mediaite first

reported the story.