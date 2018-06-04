Beck, Redniss Get Senior Strategy Roles at Turner

Turner is giving expanded management responsibilities to David Beck and Jesse Redniss, two executives in the expanding area of strategy, data and analytics.

As executive VP, corporate strategy and operations, Beck will oversee corporate strategy, intelligence and research and corporate business affairs.

Redniss, executive VP, data strategy and product innovation, will work across the company to help align data strategy with product development.

Beck and Redniss report to Doug Shapiro, Turner’s chief strategy officer. They joined Turner in 2016 when the media company acquired their advisory business BRaVe.

“Our industry is changing at an accelerating pace. To best position us to thrive in this environment and deliver the best experiences to our fans, it’s more important than ever that we drive data-informed decision making throughout the company, both at the corporate level and our network brands,” said Shapiro. “David and Jesse are talented executives and they will have an even bigger impact on the company in these expanded roles.”

Prior to BRaVe, Beck served as senior VP and member of the Office of the CEO at Univision, and was a member of Bain & Co’s media and private equity practices.

“We are looking at every aspect of our business, as well as our competitors, and asking ourselves, ‘what’s next, what’s the future we are building towards?’ It’s a fascinating and extremely challenging time to be in the business, so we’re doubling down on our efforts to build strategies and operating plans for the future, not next quarter,” said Beck.

Prior to BRaVe, Redniss was senior vice president of digital at USA Network.

“As a product architect and strategist, I see the incredible opportunity that still awaits our brands in continuing to prioritize the connection between content and fan,” said Redniss. “We have the ability to make the path from content discovery to real consumption and engagement a reality by aligning with the right technologies and harnessing the power of data and insights to bring fandom to life in an even bigger and more meaningful way.”