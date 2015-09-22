Beck, Orefice Make Senior Executive Producer at Time Inc. Video

Mike Beck and Ian Orefice have been named senior executive producers for Time Inc. Video. The pair oversees original video programming, branded entertainment, development and productions across all platforms and channels for Time’s U.S. brand portfolio.

“With their leadership skills and by consistently delivering award-winning-caliber work, both Mike and Ian set the standard for our entire team,” said J.R. McCabe, Time senior VP of video. “They are extremely talented producers and their work has helped establish Time Inc. Video among the industry’s elite. They will be vital in helping us continue to achieve our very ambitious business goals in video and TV.”

Beck has been named senior executive producer, development and production. His team will have operational oversight of all Time Inc. Video studios in New York and Birmingham and on the west coast.

Orefice has been named senior executive producer, original and current programming. He will develop and execute programming based on Time's franchises across all video platforms, including digital, TV and OTT.

Like many companies with traditional print backgrounds, Time has been increasing its video output. Later this year, it will open new production studios in the company’s Manhattan headquarters.