Beck Named Scripps Senior Director of News Strategy

Cameryn Beck, KTVK Phoenix news director, has been named senior director of news strategy for the television division of E.W. Scripps. She will remain based in Phoenix and will work closely with Lana Durban, also senior director of news strategy, who is in Cincinnati.

Like Durban, Beck will be responsible for "assisting in strategy implementation", said Scripps, at the 16 Scripps stations that run news. In 2015, when Scripps merges with Journal Communications, that will rise to 29 stations.

"Cameryn has a track record of success," said Sean McLaughlin, Scripps VP of news. "At KTVK, she revolutionized the news programs and turned the ratings completely around. She is clearly the kind of person who generates results."

Before starting at KTVK in early 2013, Beck was news director at KOVR Sacramento.