'Beavis & Butt-head' Haunt MTV Classic on Saturday

MTV Classic plans to run the Halloween episode of Beavis & Butt-head for 24 hours during a Halloween marathon on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

The recently rebranded network is calling the stunt “The Great Cornholiothon.”

The episode, entitled "Buttoween (AKA Cornholio, Lord of the Harvest)," features Beavis becoming The Great Cornholio.

During the marathon, viewers will be invited on air to answer Beavis & Butt-head trivia questions on Twitter for a chance to win MTV swag. The hashtag is #buttoweensweepstakes.

Following the marathon, the network will run Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and The Lost Boys. On Halloween Day Monday, MTV Classic will air classic Halloween music videos from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by encores of Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and The Lost Boys. Those will be followed by Weekend at Bernie’s.