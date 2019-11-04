Beasley to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From BFA

George Beasley, chairman and founder of Beasley Media Group has been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Awards dinner. The award will be presented Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Beasley began his career in 1961 with a small radio station in North Carolina and slowly grew to become one of the biggest radio owners in the country. He also served on the BFA's board of directors and was awarded the Broadcast Pioneer Award.

Beasley will join the ranks of Dick Clark, Ed McLaughlin, Bill Hoffman and Charles Osgood as recipients of this award. Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer at Tegna Inc., will be awarded the Golden Mike Award at the same ceremony.

“George is one of the forward-thinking pioneers of radio and a longtime supporter of our charitable mission,” observed Dan Mason, chair of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Starting off with radio stations in small market America and expanding to major cities, George built the company that bears his name with ingenuity, integrity, and innovation. We are delighted to recognize his leadership in our industry.”

“I fell in love with radio early in my career, and I have been fortunate to be a part of this wonderful business as it has grown and expanded,” stated Beasley in a press release. “Giving back is an important tradition in our family, and it is an honor to support the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation to help those in our industry who need it most.”