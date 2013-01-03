Beadle to Cohost 'The Crossover' for NBC Sports Network

Michelle Beadle will cohost a weekday sports/entertainment

series on NBC Sports Network, The Crossover: With Beadle and Briggs, with

former Fox News host Dave Briggs.





Beadle is also the New York correspondent for Access

Hollywood and a reporter for NBC Sports Group. Briggs hosted Fox News' Fox

and Friends Weekend. WhenBeadle came to NBCU from ESPN last year, part of the deal was developing a

show for NBC's all-sports cable net.



The Crossover will debut during Super Bowl week on

Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. ET from a special set in New Orleans. It will move to its regular

set in NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York beginning Feb. 4. Crossover will

focus on more than just sports, but also pop culture and entertainment,

featuring guests from both industries.





"Michelle is one of the most talented and popular

broadcasters in sports, and we wanted to design a show on NBC Sports Network

that was uniquely suited for her. She developed an immediate chemistry with

Dave Briggs, who has a sharp wit and a solid sports background," said Sam

Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. "Sports and

entertainment intersect on a daily basis, and The Crossover will

bring those worlds together on a daily basis on NBC Sports Network."





Social media integration will be a major part of The

Crossover. The set will feature a 7-foot by 13-foot monitor wall, flanked

on either side by 80-inch LED monitors directly connected to live social media

feeds. Beadle and Briggs will use the monitor wall to pick and choose top

stories from those feeds, as well as share viral videos and highlight trending

topics on Twitter.





"We're merely a show just looking to change the entire

landscape of sports television in America," said Beadle. "Also,

someone finally needs to address this Tim Tebow guy."