Beadle to Cohost 'The Crossover' for NBC Sports Network
Michelle Beadle will cohost a weekday sports/entertainment
series on NBC Sports Network, The Crossover: With Beadle and Briggs, with
former Fox News host Dave Briggs.
Beadle is also the New York correspondent for Access
Hollywood and a reporter for NBC Sports Group. Briggs hosted Fox News' Fox
and Friends Weekend. WhenBeadle came to NBCU from ESPN last year, part of the deal was developing a
show for NBC's all-sports cable net.
The Crossover will debut during Super Bowl week on
Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. ET from a special set in New Orleans. It will move to its regular
set in NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York beginning Feb. 4. Crossover will
focus on more than just sports, but also pop culture and entertainment,
featuring guests from both industries.
"Michelle is one of the most talented and popular
broadcasters in sports, and we wanted to design a show on NBC Sports Network
that was uniquely suited for her. She developed an immediate chemistry with
Dave Briggs, who has a sharp wit and a solid sports background," said Sam
Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. "Sports and
entertainment intersect on a daily basis, and The Crossover will
bring those worlds together on a daily basis on NBC Sports Network."
Social media integration will be a major part of The
Crossover. The set will feature a 7-foot by 13-foot monitor wall, flanked
on either side by 80-inch LED monitors directly connected to live social media
feeds. Beadle and Briggs will use the monitor wall to pick and choose top
stories from those feeds, as well as share viral videos and highlight trending
topics on Twitter.
"We're merely a show just looking to change the entire
landscape of sports television in America," said Beadle. "Also,
someone finally needs to address this Tim Tebow guy."
