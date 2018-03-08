Beachfront Staffs Up; Moves HQ to New York

Beachfront Media, which helps monetize video on connected TVs, is adding staff and moving its headquarters and sales operation to New York.

Steven Florio was named VP of business development, and Daniel Church joined the company as sales director.

The moves follow the sale of a majority stake in Beachfront to Penny Pritzker’s PSP Capital and equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners in December.

“It’s a really exciting time for Beachfront as we see the connected TV and cross-platform premium video marketplace mature and catch up to a position we’ve been carving out now for some time now,” said Beachfront founder and president Frank Sinton. “Monetizing premium content across screens requires agile product development and industry expertise, and I’m excited to invest our recent financing in accelerating our growth on both fronts.”

Florio most recently had been senior strategic account director at Sharethrough.

Church previously managed DSP partnerships at FreeWheel.

“Steve and Daniel are valuable additions to the Beachfront team as we ensure the burgeoning market of mid- and long-tail premium video publishers and DSPs operate in a clean, brand-safe environment through which cross-platform, owned and operated video advertising takes shape,” said Bill Jennings, CEO at Beachfront.

“Publisher video profits are being stymied on Facebook, consumers are cutting the cord on cable companies, and there’s a ton of white space where people are viewing ad-supported, mid- and long-tail video content across screens,” Jennings said. “2018 is proving to be a tipping point for a cross-platform premium video movement Beachfront has been building toward for years now.”