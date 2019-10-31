Beachfront Boosts Focus on Demand-Side Business

Video ad management platform Beachfront is making moves to strengthen the service the demand side of its business provides to media buyers and advertisers.

The company has hired David Clutter, most recently VP of national strategic agency and programmatic partnerships at PlaceIQ, as its first head of demand.

In his new role Clutter will lead Beachfront’s business development efforts with DTC brands, media buyers, DSPs and agencies.

“As we aim to solve the biggest problems in premium video advertising, it became clear we needed to better address the needs of the demand-side,” said Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro. “David Clutter immediately bolsters our advertiser-side relationships as we aim to develop custom technologies for advertisers to enjoy better transparency their cross-platform video advertising efforts.”

Clutter said Beachfront is committed to delivering better transparency to its demand side clients.

“Brand marketers are demanding log-level data about the bids they've won and lost, and these demands are coming from brands like Bayer who have embraced in-housing,” said Clutter. “As TV and OTT ad buying converge, Beachfront is really on the bleeding edge of innovation in terms of enabling programmatic buying across all video formats, so it makes sense we’d extend our product and personnel focus to fully supporting the key stakeholders on the demand-side.”

Earlier this year, Beachfront launched one of the industry’s earliest technology solutions to plug set-top-box TV inventory into the programmatic demand-side, intermingling traditional TV with digital inventory and making it biddable in real-time.