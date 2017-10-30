‘The Beach House’ to Air on Hallmark Channel in May

The Hallmark Hall of Fame original film The Beach House, starring Andie MacDowell and Minka Kelly, has begun production, and will air on Hallmark Channel in May 2018. The story centers around a woman who thought she’d left her southern roots and troubled family behind, but when she returns to the family beach house, she reassesses her upbringing. During a storm, she and her mother save hundreds of sea turtles from death.

“The Beach House is a timeless tale about the ebb and flow of life, love, and relationships, and it is about learning to surrender completely to live richly in the moment,” said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We have an extraordinary cast and a gorgeous tapestry of a story that is particularly timely, given the recent devastation hurricanes have caused. These events have certainly had a horrific impact on both residents and wildlife, including the habitats of loggerhead sea turtles, featured in the film.”

The Beach House was adapted for television by Maria Nation and Tippi & Neal Dobrofsky from Mary Alice Monroe’s bestselling novel series. Executive producers are Dan Wigutow and Stephen Harmaty.

Chad Michael Murray is also in the cast.

“I love the connection to nature, preservation and saving turtles, and so I am grateful to Hallmark Channel, our wonderful cast, Dan Wigutow, Sue Tenney, and one of my favorite authors, Mary Alice Monroe,” said Andie MacDowell.