B&C's Grossman to Moderate HRTS Panel

Broadcasting & Cable Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman will moderate Hollywood Radio & Television Society's (HRTS) "A Conversation With...Chase Carey" featuring Chase Carey, Deputy Chairman, President and COO, News Corporation, Sept. 14, the organization announced Wednesday.

"Chase Carey's insight, background and unique position at the top of one of the world's most significant media companies make him an ideal ‘opening act' for an exciting new season," Kevin Beggs, President of Lionsgate Television Group and HRTS President, said in a statement.

Former HRTS President Rick Rosen, co-founder of Endeavor Agency and current Head of Television for William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, will introduce the special guests for this event.

The luncheon, which kicks off the 2010-2011 HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon Season, will begin at 12 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It will also be streamed live on HRTS's website.