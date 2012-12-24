B&C's 2012 Local TV Executives of the Year

Just about everyone in the local TV world had a fabulous

2012, thanks to those free-spending politicians. But the savvy local

broadcasters spent the year thinking about 2013 and beyond -- investing in news,

technology, community outreach and whatever the heck else it takes these days

to stay above the media clutter in their markets.

Station leaders talk a lot about "staying relevant," but

merely staying relevant doesn't cut it anymore. Creating truly compelling

content -- entertaining, law-changing, perhaps life-saving stuff that no one else

is providing -- and disseminating it to users on platforms old and new, all the

while turning the whole shebang into substantially more revenue than the

station across the street, is what it takes to make successful local TV in the

modern age.

Culling through nominations from readers and conducting our

own research, B&C has assembled its local TV Best in Class for 2012. These

leaders oversaw investigative reporting units that changed the face of their

communities. They kept their stations focused when the walls were seemingly

caving in all around them. They enlightened voters in vital battleground

markets. They covered crises with aplomb and professionalism. They used their

multiple platforms in novel ways to connect users with crucial content.

It may have been the most tumultuous year in local TV

history, featuring power struggles with the networks and distributors, the

increasingly perplexing social media landscape, the dramatic consolidation of

station groups, and a litany of fatal hurricanes, rampaging wildfires and

heart-breaking mass shootings-all requiring spot-on coverage to inform anxious

communities.

And none navigated these dicey waters better than our 2012

winners.



GM of the Year, Markets 1-25



Ray Heacox: 'King' for a Year

Seattle's best is also USA's best -- 2012 was unforgettable for Ray Heacox.



GM of the Year, Markets 26-50



Debbie Turner: Tennessee's Titan



Debbie Turner keeps WTVF ahead in Nashville using strategic "special sauce" and plenty of pizza



GM of the Year, Markets 51+



Dale Woods: Managing the Underdog That's Barking at the Door



WHO Des Moines GM Dale Woods uses unrivaled commitment to weather, politics to chip away at longtime market leader



News Director of the Year



Patti Dennis: News Vet Continues a 'Culture of Excellence'



Tragedy, wildfires and Olympics Gold put Denver leader KUSA to the test



Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year



Univision Steps Up Its Streams Into TV Everywhere



Multiplatform efforts produce new channels, distribution