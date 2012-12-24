Dale Woods: Managing the Underdog That’s Barking at the Door

It’s not easy to change viewers’ habits,

especially in Des Moines, Iowa, where

Hearst’s KCCI has long been the ratings leader.

In 2012, however, Dale Woods, GM of Local

TV’s WHO, saw his station begin to chip away

at the Iowan Goliath.

Agriculture is a major industry in the state,

and Woods tapped into that by putting a big emphasis

on the NBC af! liate’s weather coverage.

“[That’s] one of the things we’ve done a great job

of capitalizing on,” he says. WHO is the only

station with a 24-hour weather channel. And

while KCCI was cutting back on meteorologists,

Woods says, he added to his weather staff. WHO

is also building new S-Band radar and will be

one of the first stations in the country to have it.

Woods says it’s all about making sure his station gives Iowans the news that matters

most to them. “We focus so much of the news

and the content on keeping it local,” he says.

WHO was also the first station in the No. 72

DMA to go fully high-definition.

Woods also oversaw what he calls a “Brokaw

to Williams” transition on the anchor desk, as

25-year veteran John Bachman retired in November,

with Dan Winters replacing him.

As for the year’s political coverage, Woods

says he knew early on that Iowa would keep

to its tradition of being a swing state. While

Woods says KCCI cut back on its political

coverage, he decided to turn up the heat.

“Early on we made a commitment to cover

the campaign, the candidates and the issues

every day,” he says. “We already were a

leader in the political arena.”

Woods also notes that WHO anchor Erin

Kiernan earned the station a national Edward

R. Murrow Award for Journalism Excellence in

2012, its third in the last four years.