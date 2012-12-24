Ray Heacox: ‘King’ for a Year

With the horrific rain flooding the

region last month, perhaps "perfect

storm" isn't the best choice of words to describe

KING Seattle's fortunes this year. But it's apt: A

longtime power in DMA No. 12, the NBC affiliate had the Super Bowl, a Summer Olympics

featuring several local athletes and an unprecedented

batch of prestigious industry awards

for its standout on-air product, including a Peabody,

a pair of national Murrows and no fewer

than 27 regional Emmys-the latter more than

double that of anyone else in the area.

It has been a fantasy year for Ray Heacox,

president and general manager at KING-and

station group sage and digital doyen at parent

Belo. "Ray is a thinker," says Peter Diaz, Belo

president of media operations. "He's constantly

thinking about our business, how it is changing,

and what media companies need to change."

Heacox shared his thoughts at a group level

until recently, regularly flying to Belo headquarters

in Dallas to serve as corporate digital VP until

the new digital hire got up to speed. But now

that he's focused solely on Seattle-he also oversees

independent KONG and the NWCN cable

channel-he's putting some space between

KING and the top-flight Seattle competition.

Heacox spearheaded an internal project

dubbed JAWAT-Journalism Anywhere, Any

Time-that was designed to keep KING content

lively and timely on every last screen the user

might choose to be staring at. He tapped a veteran

writer and producer to be KING's full-time

social media manager. The word "engagement"

is held in high regard at KING, which aggregates

Facebook "Likes," Twitter retweets and other social

media mentions to measure its relevance.

"We look more at engagement than anything

else," Heacox says. "It's taken us from

a one-dimensional type of megaphone to a two-way conversation with users that results

in better storytelling."

Storytelling is key at KING-KONG, which

produces 8½ hours of news a day, among the

most in the country. KING has perhaps the most

decorated investigative crew in the business-the key to all those awards, which included a

2011 Peabody. A seasoned I-team is a big drain

on the budget, and many stations felt such a cost

didn't fit their right-sized structure during the

recession. But KING never wavered in its commitment

to deep, hardball reportage, such as

the "Their Crime, Your Dime" report on welfare

scams, which sparked legislative change.

A KING report might have 40 installments,

ensuring digital platforms are replete with content.

"Ray is in the top tier of general managers

who understand the digital side as well as the

on-air side," Diaz says. "He's a technology geek."

KING was awarded an Olympic "Gold" by

NBC for its digital performance during the

Games, best in class in terms of page views

and video views. Blessed with a large number

of Olympians in the DMA, including soccer

standout Hope Solo, KING's Olympics coverage

started a year in advance, with regular packages

about the Seattle-Tacoma stars. When the

Games began, KING sent a crew of three to London,

where it produced packages for Belo's NBC

affiliates in Portland, Ore., and Boise, Idaho, too.

"We had all the stories in the world to tell," he

says, "and tried to tell them all year long."

For all its technological chops, KING-KONG

is something of a throwback. There is the 11

a.m. New Day Northwest, a nightly sports program

and a gardening show. KING has aired the

7 p.m. Evening Magazine for more than a quarter

century. When ratings started to sag, Heacox

hatched Evening Magazine 2.0-an initiative focused

on tweaking the local lifestyle program to

build ratings. That led to new graphics, a faster

pace, a mix of long and short stories and more

face time for reporters. Viewers responded, and

Evening Magazine jumped a spot in the time slot.

Heacox, who hails from the outskirts of

Tacoma, also oversaw a food bank project called

Home Team Harvest that until recently averaged

a million meals a year for the needy. Heacox

challenged his crew to raise it to 2 million a few

years back, which it did. This year, he set the bar

at 3 million. By early December, Home Team

Harvest had already produced more than 3.3

million meals for Seattle's hungry.

Seattle may be the finest TV news market in

the nation, with savvy viewers and Cox's KIRO

and Fisher's KOMO, among others, fighting

KING for every ratings point-and for those

national awards. All three have won national

overall excellence distinctions from the Murrow

folks in recent years. "That tells you how hard

people here work," says B&C's GM of the Year.

"It absolutely makes you sharper."